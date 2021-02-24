Virtual women's leadership event coming; registration open
Registration has begun for a virtual professional development presentation sponsored by The Avedis Foundation, SSM Health, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Shawnee Forward and First United Bank.
The Women's Leadership Program will feature a panel of six, who will focus on various topics:
• soccer legend Abby Wambach, who will speak on learning how to lead and hone the strengths of a team;
• Emmy-nominated Randi Zuckerberg, offering tips to revitalize leadership practices;
• global influencer Radha Agrawal, who will share how to get the blueprint for cultivating and nurturing community;
• Paralympian Bonnie St. John, using tactical concepts to pave the way for breakthrough performances;
• Fast Company Editor in Chief Stephanie Mehta, who will show participants how to master the new normal and any future business interruption; and
• best-selling author Tiffany Dufu, who will share expert advice for clarifying and prioritizing what matters most.
To register for the free event, visit avedisfoundation/rsvp before March 4 to receive an access code. The code will be valid from 8 a.m. March 8 through 11 p.m. March 14.
