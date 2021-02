The Shawnee News-Star

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about one mile west of US-377/SH-99 (mm 200) near Seminole in Seminole County from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and narrowed to one lane about three miles east of US-377/SH-99 (mm 203) from noon to 3 p.m. Friday for guardrail repairs.