Avedis awards grant to Senior Center for fitness equipment

The Avedis Foundation recently doled out just more than $12k to the City of Shawnee Senior Recreation Center to enhance its fitness program equipment.

The $12,208 in funds from the grant will make it possible for the Senior Recreation Center to purchase new pieces of small fitness equipment, as well as several storage units designed specifically for the secure placement of group fitness equipment sets.

The addition of group fitness equipment and safe storage — especially at the Community Center — will increase the number of participants who can participate in group fitness classes.

Also, while the Senior Recreation Center has an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) onsite in case of an emergency, the Community Center does not. Funds will allow the center to purchase of an AED for the Community Center.

The grant also will be used to purchase two medium-size sound systems, as well as individual microphones for use by instructors at both class locations to alleviate the inconvenience of transporting sound equipment between sites.

“The Avedis Foundation is pleased to support the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center with this grant,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Kerri Foster and Amy Riggins, along with their fitness instructors, provide a service to senior adults in our community that not only encourage natural movement, but also provide a sense of purpose and place.”

They help promote the importance of regular physical activity improving the health of older adults in the community, she said.

“The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center is excited to be able to enhance our fitness equipment for the Senior Fitness Program,” Recreation Facility Supervisor Amy Riggins said. “We appreciate the Avedis Foundation for considering us for this grant.”

Dates and times for group fitness classes offered by the Shawnee Recreation Department may be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShawneePR or by calling the Senior Recreation Center at (405) 878-1528.

