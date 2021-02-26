MGMoA extends registration for juried art exhibition

The Shawnee News-Star

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has extended the date to register for the High School Juried Art Exhibition. Entries are due by March 4, 2021. The exhibition dates have also changed to March 16-27.

To register students must be in grades nine through 12 and be enrolled in a school or home school group living in Oklahoma. Students are allowed to submit up to three entries. All entries must be submitted, with photos, via an online form at www.mgmoa.org/engage. The artwork will be juried and an email will be sent to the students that are accepted. Cash prizes will be awarded by a guest judge. The prizes sponsored by Shawnee Lions Club are $100 for Best of Show, $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

For questions, please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with an admission fee. The MGMoA is limiting 10 individuals at one time in the gallery. Masks are required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.