Pott. County Junior Livestock Show unfolds at the Expo Center this week

News-Star staff

This week, hundreds of students and their livestock will converge on the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center for the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show.

Events are scheduled Tuesday through Friday, March 2-5.

The sheep, doe and wether goat shows will be held Tuesday. Wednesday is the beef show and Thursday is the swine show. The Premium Auction is Friday.

