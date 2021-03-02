Active cases continue spiral downward; Pott. Co. reports 4 deaths in week

As active cases spiral downward, COVID-19 deaths in Pottawatomie County continue, but at a rate that has slowed compared to recent weeks; data shows four victims reportedly lost their lives over the past week — one rurally and three from Shawnee — according to figures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health website, at oklahoma.gov.

As of Monday, there are 78 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county; that number has gone up by 23 in the past four weeks. Shawnee deaths number 57 now, 16 more added to the tally, according to data from a month ago.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were 50 additional deaths identified to report. In an added note, two of the newly reported deaths occurred in February, and 47 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.

Deaths identified to report:

• One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Five in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• Four in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.

• Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Haskell County, one male in the 50-64 age group.

• Two in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group.

• One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Pushmataha County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Rogers County, one female in the 18-35 age group.

• Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

Around the country

In the U.S., 28,605,669 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 513,091 total deaths, compared to 441,324 a month ago — nearly 72,000 deaths counted in the past four weeks, about 30,000 fewer than the average was a few weeks ago. The state of Oklahoma Department of Health website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, subtracting those who have recovered (407,665) and those who have died (4,478) from the total cases (424,888) brings the active case count to 12,745 — which is considerably lower than active cases recorded a month ago (29,264).

In the county, of the 7,888 total cases documented, 7,596 have recovered. Active cases number 214. There have been 78 deaths recorded. At the same time last month there were 453 active cases and 55 deaths on the books.

In Shawnee, there were 4,860 total cases reported, according to Monday's data. Reportedly, 4,687 have recovered and 57 total have died. Active cases continue to drop considerably, now at 116.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.