Avedis women's leadership program registration ends Wednesday

Wednesday is the last day to register for a virtual professional development presentation sponsored by The Avedis Foundation, SSM Health, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Shawnee Forward and First United Bank.

The Women's Leadership Program will feature a panel of six, who will focus on various topics:

• soccer legend Abby Wambach, who will speak on learning how to lead and hone the strengths of a team;

• Emmy-nominated Randi Zuckerberg, offering tips to revitalize leadership practices;

• global influencer Radha Agrawal, who will share how to get the blueprint for cultivating and nurturing community;

• Paralympian Bonnie St. John, using tactical concepts to pave the way for breakthrough performances;

• Fast Company Editor in Chief Stephanie Mehta, who will show participants how to master the new normal and any future business interruption; and

• best-selling author Tiffany Dufu, who will share expert advice for clarifying and prioritizing what matters most

To register for the free event, visit avedisfoundation/rsvp by Wednesday to receive an access code. The code will be valid from 8 a.m. March 8 through 11 p.m. March 14.

