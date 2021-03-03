Lincoln County accident injures teen

A Tuesday afternoon accident in Lincoln County resulted in the hospitalization of a Welsh teenager.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Welsh, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, was driving a 2017 Subaru Forrester westbound on 770 Road, three miles east of Agra, at 3:05 p.m. when he lost control, departed the roadway to the left, and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then started to turn sideways, rolled, and re-entered the roadway. The unnamed driver was ejected, while the Subaru continued to roll four and a half times before resting on its top in the ditch.

The driver was transported by Medi-Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

The condition of the driver was apparently normal at the time of the crash, the report said, and cause of the collision was listed as speeds unsafe for roadway. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use, the airbags were equipped and deployed, and the conditions of the two-lane, non-divided roadway were listed as clear and dry.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Matthew Snyder of Lincoln County Department of Troop A, assisted by Lincoln Sheriff's Department, Iowia Fire Department, Agra Fire Department, Cushing Fire Department and Medi Flight.