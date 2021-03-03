Shawnee Animal Shelter hosts pet adoption day

Shawnee Animal Shelter is hosting a March Madness pet adoption event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

At the site there are currently 30 adoptable dogs, including puppies, available and one cat.

The event will be at the shelter, at 1900 W. Independence, which is just south of the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and north of Hwy 177.

For more information, call (405) 878-1531.

