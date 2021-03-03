Gateway receives $500K grant from Avedis

The Avedis Foundation has awarded a $500,000 grant to Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, Inc., a local nonprofit that serves the community and families affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders.

“The Avedis Foundation is honored to provide this grant to Gateway’s Expect Hope campaign,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster, said. “By supporting their mission to provide community-based behavioral health services to individuals and families, Gateway will be able to not only continue providing critical services, but will also be able to expand and develop existing credible programs.”

During these challenging times, Laster said it is essential more than ever to help people access the services that they need.

The grant award is intended to be a lead gift in Gateway's $5.8 million Expect Hope campaign, she said. The first comprehensive fundraising campaign in the history of the organization, the focus of the campaign is not only on capital expansion, but programmatic support, as well.

“At Gateway to Prevention & Recovery, we believe every life matters,” Gateway Executive Director Jon Greenwood said. “This campaign will allow us to expand our reach and services to anyone seeking to heal and offer hope, restoration and prevention services to families in our community.”

For more information or to get involved with the campaign, email expecthope@gatewaytoprevention.org or visit gatewaytoprevention.org.

