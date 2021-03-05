Captive Hearts Recovery Services coming to Shawnee, sets open house

After starting Captive Hearts Recovery Services 21 years ago in California, Chaplain Judy Boen is expanding to Shawnee, with an open house set for this weekend.

In 2001, Boen, a former chaplain at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, founded Captive Hearts Recovery Services, a live-in, faith-based recovery program for women dealing with addiction or alcoholism and destructive behaviors. There are now two homes in California – one that houses about 16 women and the other about six – as well as a resale store to help raise funds for the program.

Boen recently acquired a house in Shawnee, though she is still interviewing for the position of house mother and working on establishing counselors and others to get the program running. She said she hopes to start accepting applications for women interested in the program by April. Once open, the home will be able to house two women at a time, in addition to the house mother.

Women accepted into the program will live in the home as they go through the program, which Boen said takes between six months and a year. The women will attend classes, where they will learn skills such as coping with grief or anger management. There will be Bible studies as well, since it is a faith-based program, but Boen said no one is forced to participate. Boen said the women will also work with licensed therapists, and the program also takes advantage of methods such as equine therapy.

The open house for Captive Hearts will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 536 N. Beard. There will be hors d'oeuvres, and anyone interested in volunteering with the program or finding out more about it is welcome to stop by. Boen said donations for the home would also be appreciated, including donations of items such as a television or toaster.

For applications to become a volunteer or to find out about applying to be in the program, contact Taproot Church, 22 E. Dunloup St., at 405-395-2980.

For more information about the program, visit www.captivehearts.org.