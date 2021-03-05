Commission corrects missed vote on appointment

This week, after some prodding from Shawnee resident Rob Morris, Shawnee City Commissioners took a step back to correct a missed vote that should have occurred three years ago.

An item on the board's consent agenda this week officially put right a full board vote to ratify the appointment of a city representative on Shawnee Forward's board of directors.

When Shawnee Forward was established in February 2018 — through a merger between the Greater Shawnee Area Chamber of Commerce and Shawnee Economic Development Foundation (SEDF) — one of many stipulations was that a city representative would be appointed to a position on the new board. Among the 10 members named at the time — plus one unfilled at-large seat — were then-Mayor Richard Finley and City Attorney Joe Vorndran.

“Mayor Finley's term expired on that board and he asked if I was willing to serve in that role; I agreed,” Vorndran said.

He said though there was a conversation with the (now former) city manager, the appointment was never brought before city commissioners.

“Procedure was not followed correctly,” he said. “We've operated under that since that time.”

Vorndran's term on Shawnee Forward's board ends June 30.

