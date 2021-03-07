SSC offers free counseling to all students

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College is now offering free counseling services to all its students. Licensed Professional Counselor Heather Annis will be on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. These counseling services are organized and scheduled by the SSC Help Center and made possible through federal funding from the CARES Act.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the college recognizes a need for more mental health support on campus. Students facing emotional difficulties, struggling with anxiety, dealing with relationship problems, having adjustment issues, in need of crisis intervention or having any other mental health concerns are encouraged to make an appointment.

The counseling sessions are confidential. Health insurance is not required. Virtual sessions are also available to students. Counseling services will be provided through the remainder of the spring semester.

The SSC Help Center was established in the fall of 2019 to provide support and information in many areas, including mental health, counseling referrals, safety, academic success, resume writing, career planning, student organizations, scholarships and campus activities.

Students interested in counseling services may stop by the SSC Help Center, located in Room 102 in the David Boren Library or contact the Help Center at helpcenter@sscok.edu.