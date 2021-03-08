ODOC continues to search for walkaway inmate from Lexington prison

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) along with local law enforcement continue to search for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security unit at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington, Okla.

Staff discovered Matthew L. Perry’s absence during a routine headcount conducted noon Sunday, March 7. After a recount failed to locate Perry, staff promptly initiated walkaway procedures and the ODOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit immediately began a coordinated, multi-agency search for Perry.

As of March 8, Perry remains at large.

Perry is a 31-year-old white male who stands 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 216 pounds. Perry has brown hair and blue eyes and is serving a 20-year sentence on multiple convictions, including Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Anyone with information on Perry’s location may contact ODOC at 405-425-2570, toll-free at 866-363-1119, or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.