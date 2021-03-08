ODOC continues to search for walkaway inmate from Lexington prison
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) along with local law enforcement continue to search for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security unit at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington, Okla.
Staff discovered Matthew L. Perry’s absence during a routine headcount conducted noon Sunday, March 7. After a recount failed to locate Perry, staff promptly initiated walkaway procedures and the ODOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit immediately began a coordinated, multi-agency search for Perry.
As of March 8, Perry remains at large.
Perry is a 31-year-old white male who stands 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 216 pounds. Perry has brown hair and blue eyes and is serving a 20-year sentence on multiple convictions, including Forgery and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Anyone with information on Perry’s location may contact ODOC at 405-425-2570, toll-free at 866-363-1119, or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.