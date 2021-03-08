Senate approves measure to move to electronic vehicle titles

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill to modernize the process for filing and storing vehicle titles and liens has cleared the full Senate. Senate Bill 998, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, was approved Monday.

“This is going to speed up the process for titles and liens by moving these records online,” Standridge said. “It’s going to make buying and selling vehicles more convenient and will even help owners get their permanent tags more quickly. It’s time to bring our state into the 21st century, and this is a part of that effort.”

Under SB 998, the Oklahoma Tax Commission would have until July 1, 2022 to implement the electronic filing, storage and delivery of titles and leans. Standridge said the bill has the support of OTC and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

The measure now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, is the House principal author of SB 998.