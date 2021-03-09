TDK announces March 2022 closure of Shawnee site

Calling Shawnee home for more than 30 years, TDK Ferrites Corp. will be moving out of the country this time next year.

Through no fault of its own, Shawnee's longtime ferrite magnet manufacturer, at 5900 N. Harrison, will be shuttering its doors due to a global restructuring of the business.

“Unfortunately, we regret to inform you that as of March 2022, TDK will be closing the (Shawnee) TFC factory,”a letter received Tuesday from Shawnee TDK Human Resources Specialist Malisa Daniel reads.

She said TDK has been gratified at being a contributor to many activities in the local community and Oklahoma, and is saddened by the news for its 157 employees. On Tuesday Daniel said TDK shared the news with employees last week.

“TDK Business Group plans to transfer the (Shawnee) TFC business to other factories in Japan and China that are producing ferrite magnets,” Daniel said. “We will be continuing production and maintaining our workforce in order to continue to provide our high quality products and services to our customers until the end of March 2022.”

TFC truly regrets that the business group finds this action necessary, she said.

“One of our foremost concerns will be providing various means of assistance to all employees to help with the transition process,” she said. “TFC will offer a healthy severance package to all employees who stay until the end of business.”

In addition to the severance package, she said TFC will look for other opportunities for employment within the community and to begin an investigation into possible Vo-tech classes and/or government programs for retraining.

Shawnee Forward Director Rachael Melot said her office will work with TDK to assess the local impact the move will make in the area.

“And, as always, our first concern is for the employees currently working at the Shawnee facility,” Melot said.

Watch for a local impact story in The Shawnee News-Star's Weekender edition.

