Avedis awards $71K to COCAA to assist nonprofits in grant-writing

Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA) has just received a grant for $70,890.28 from the Avedis Foundation to assist local nonprofits with research, preparation and submission of writing grant applications.

The grant-writing partnerships aid local nonprofits in establishing and enhancing programs that impact their missions — and ultimately leverage multiple funding resources.

Community Grant Writer Sara Dame works closely with partner agencies, ensuring organizational readiness and understanding of grant-related requests and requirements, and also assists in the development of grant-related policies and provides technical assistance, as needed.

She introduces organizations to additional revenue sources and builds relationships to establish committed funding.

“By investing in this position, Avedis provides an additional professional capacity-building service to our local nonprofits,” Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Sara (Dame, COCAA Community Grant Writer) has worked diligently to build and develop a knowledge base utilizing her skills and services in the nonprofit sector.”

Laster said Dame is valued by her peers, being viewed as a person with the utmost character and work ethic.

“This grant is a wonderful investment for our foundation and our community,” Laster said.

Dame said she is thrilled to continue her efforts to help local nonprofits increase their capacity to serve the community and improve the health, wellness and quality of life for all.

