Progress continues on construction of two Broadway homes

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said two single-family homes are being constructed at 1601 and 1603 N. Broadway by local contractor Greg Brown Homes. The residential projects are sandwiched between First Christian Church's parking lot and Graves Floral on a plot of land that has remained empty for decades.

Each home, yielding 2,395 square feet, is expected to cost $250,000 to build, according to the permit filed in January.