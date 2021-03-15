Longtime Absentee Shawnee Tribal leader dies

The Shawnee News-Star

Absentee Shawnee Tribal Lieutenant Governor Kenneth Blanchard, 79, of Little Axe, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Norman.

He was the current Lieutenant Governor of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and had been involved in tribal politics for 40-plus years.

Blanchard was fluent in the Absentee Shawnee language and was a tribal speaker. He also was a founder and served as Chief of the Little Axe Volunteer Fire Department.

Visitation will be noon, Tuesday, March 16 at Cooper Funeral Home and services follow at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 16. Tribal rites are 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Blanchard Family Home in Newalla, conducted by George Blanchard.

Burial will follow Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021 at the Blanchard Family Cemetery in Little Axe.