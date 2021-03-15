Seminole chamber honors SSC personnel

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce Forum on March 11. The SSC employees were originally set to be honored in December and February, however, following a surge in COVID-19 cases in early December and the winter storm in February, the chamber moved to virtual programming for these events and postponed public recognition of the employees.

For the month of December, Kelly Hankal was named the Faculty Member of the Month, and Britney Honsinger was named the Professional Staff Member of the Month. For the month of February, Dr. Deanna Miles was named Employee of the Month, and the maintenance/custodial staff were recognized as the Department of the Month.

Hankal has worked for SSC for eight years. She currently serves as the medical laboratory technician program director and an assistant professor. She received her Associate of Applied Science at SSC, her Bachelor of Science in Biology at East Central University and her Master of Business Administration at St. Gregory’s University. In addition to her position at the college, Hankal also works part-time in the lab at the Alliance Health Hospital in Seminole. She is a precinct chair for the Seminole County Democratic Party. Hankal resides in Seminole. She has two adult children, Virginia Hair and Galen Hankal. She enjoys spending time with her six grandchildren in her spare time.

Honsinger has been employed by SSC for two years as a recruitment specialist. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Her responsibilities include recruitment, advising and building relationships with high schools in the college’s service area. She currently serves as the 2020-2021 Professional Staff Association chair on campus. She is pursuing an MBA and enjoys painting in her spare time. She and her husband Nat reside in Earlsboro. They have three children, Isaac, Kamron, Jaxon, and one granddaughter, Ana.

Dr. Miles has worked at SSC for two years. She currently serves as the COVID-19 officer and an assistant professor in the STEM department. She received her Bachelor of Science in Health Education Sciences from Baylor University, her Master of Healthcare Administration from Grand Canyon University and her Medical Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She has been integral to the college’s COVID-19 procedures, contact tracing, and record keeping efforts. She ensures students and employees understand quarantine and isolation guidelines. She also serves as a member of the Faculty Senate. She resides in Oklahoma City. In her spare time, she enjoys golf and woodworking.

Director of Physical Plant and Campus Safety Ed Lemmings accepted the February Department of the Month Honor on behalf of the maintenance and custodial staff. The staff members have taken on an increased workload during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts to sanitize and implement various public health safeguards have been key factors in protecting student and employee health. While they were set to be honored prior to February’s winter storm, the college also acknowledged how quick the staff were to help with preventative measures and repairs.

The Seminole Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, along with the Lions Club and Blue Ribbon Realty, recognize SSC employees several times during forum each year. Individuals are nominated from across the campus and chosen by SSC administrators to receive the honor.