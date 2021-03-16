New business: Construction of car wash foundation underway

On the southwest corner of Kickapoo and Penny in Shawnee, workers are busy with concrete work to construct Tidal Wave Express, a $1.8 million car wash.

According to the building permit, the area of the proposed business at the north end of Bison Crossing is 3,638 square feet.

Right next door to the car wash on the south — though work hasn't begun yet on it — an office building for DLO Lab will soon be underway.

According to a building permit filed in August, the 2,048 square-foot office building is expected to cost approximately $70,000.

