Shawnee among cities recognized in Arbor Week kickoff celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Forestry Services and the Community Forestry Council recently celebrated Oklahoma communities, campuses and utility companies who are recognized nationally by the Arbor Day Foundation for their commitment to greener environments.

A total of 36 groups, including Shawnee, have received the national designation of Tree City USA, Tree Campus USA or Tree Line USA by accomplishing specific criteria related to planting and caring for trees, woodlands and forests in their communities and on campuses.

“We are excited to honor these groups who invest their time, effort and funding into achieving this national Arbor Day Foundation designations,” said State Forester and Oklahoma Forestry Services Director Mark Goeller. “Their hard work benefits everyone in their communities and on campuses.”

The annual celebration, held virtually this year on March 11, is always in advance of Oklahoma’s Arbor Week, historically the last full week of March every year. This year’s event included video clips from some of the communities and campuses being honored, along with presentations from professionals on topics including the health benefits of trees and starting community wood utilization programs. For more information about the health benefits of trees visit https://healthytreeshealthylives.org. Pauls Valley was honored as Oklahoma’s longest running Tree City USA, with a tree planting ceremony that took place earlier in the week to celebrate its 40th anniversary and a video was shared.

Through the Arbor Day Foundation, communities can earn Tree City USA status by meeting core standards of sound tree and forest management, maintaining a tree board, having a local tree ordinance, spending a minimum of two dollars per capita on community forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

Communities honored for achieving Tree City USA designation include: Ada, Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Edmond, Enid, Guthrie, Jenks, Kingfisher, McAlester, Midwest City, Morrison, Muskogee, Nichols Hills, Norman, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Ponca City, Shawnee, Tinker AFB, Tulsa and Vance AFB.

Tree Campus USA designation is available to colleges and universities that effectively manage their campus trees, develop connectivity with the community beyond campus borders to foster healthy community forests and strive to engage their student population utilizing service learning opportunities.

Tree Campus USA honorees include: Cameron University, Northeastern State University, Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma State University and all four campuses of Tulsa Community College.

The Tree Line USA program exists to recognize best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens. Requirements include providing quality tree care, annual worker training; community tree planting and public education, tree-based energy conservation program and an Arbor Day observance. Utility companies honored for achieving Tree Line USA designation are: AEP/PSO, Edmond Electric, OG&E, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and People’s Electric.

For more information about obtaining Arbor Day Foundation certification, contact Mark Bays, urban and community forestry coordinator, Oklahoma Forestry Services, at 405-522-6150 or mark.bays@ag.ok.gov or visit the Arbor Day Foundation website at https://www.arborday.org/.