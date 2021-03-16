SSC Honor Society inducts new members
Twenty-seven Seminole State College students were inducted into the Alpha Theta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges on March 9.
The induction ceremony was conducted virtually, utilizing Zoom video conference software.
Students are selected based on their scholarship, leadership and commitment to community. The chapter provides programs, organizes activities and encourages participation in community service projects.
Requirements for membership in the honor society include: enrollment at an accredited two-year college with a Phi Theta Kappa chapter and an overall GPA of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.
SSC Regent Ryan Pitts served as the event’s guest speaker. Pitts resides in Wewoka. Since April of 2019, he has been the owner and senior attorney at the Law Offices of Ryan H. Pitts, P.C., where his practice focuses on civil litigation and transactional law. From 2013 to 2019, he worked as an associate attorney at Harold Heath Law Offices P.C. in Holdenville. He also serves as a municipal judge for the city of Holdenville.
Pitts received his Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2013, his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma in 2010 and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma in 2007.
Assistant Professor of Business Jeff Cheng and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences Sam Rivera were also present at the induction.
SSC students inducted at the ceremony (arranged by hometown) were:
Catoosa: Tiffany Maxey
Claremore: Keaton Ranallo
Depew: Rylee Treloar
Earlsboro: Jordyn Bertrem
Eufaula: Jayla McIntosh
Henryetta: Stephanie Bear
Maud: Chisam Moore
Munich, Germany: Sophie Augustin
Okemah: Hannah Walkup
Oklahoma City: Landry Kyle and Ahoneste Walker
Owasso: Trevor Martin
Prague: Sydney Winchester
Seminole: Jordan Kerr, Khya Mitchell and Stuart Osborn
Shawnee: Tristin Burchett, Dominic Green, Harley Gregory and Elizabeth Thomlinson
Tecumseh: Elizabeth Fixico, Amanda Frank, Raymond Harjo and Sarah McCarley
Weatherford: Juni Ejere
Wewoka: Heather Cauley and Shelby Smith