SSC Honor Society inducts new members

The Shawnee News-Star

Twenty-seven Seminole State College students were inducted into the Alpha Theta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges on March 9.

The induction ceremony was conducted virtually, utilizing Zoom video conference software.

Students are selected based on their scholarship, leadership and commitment to community. The chapter provides programs, organizes activities and encourages participation in community service projects.

Requirements for membership in the honor society include: enrollment at an accredited two-year college with a Phi Theta Kappa chapter and an overall GPA of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

SSC Regent Ryan Pitts served as the event’s guest speaker. Pitts resides in Wewoka. Since April of 2019, he has been the owner and senior attorney at the Law Offices of Ryan H. Pitts, P.C., where his practice focuses on civil litigation and transactional law. From 2013 to 2019, he worked as an associate attorney at Harold Heath Law Offices P.C. in Holdenville. He also serves as a municipal judge for the city of Holdenville.

Pitts received his Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2013, his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma in 2010 and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Oklahoma in 2007.

Assistant Professor of Business Jeff Cheng and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences Sam Rivera were also present at the induction.

SSC students inducted at the ceremony (arranged by hometown) were:

Catoosa: Tiffany Maxey

Claremore: Keaton Ranallo

Depew: Rylee Treloar

Earlsboro: Jordyn Bertrem

Eufaula: Jayla McIntosh

Henryetta: Stephanie Bear

Maud: Chisam Moore

Munich, Germany: Sophie Augustin

Okemah: Hannah Walkup

Oklahoma City: Landry Kyle and Ahoneste Walker

Owasso: Trevor Martin

Prague: Sydney Winchester

Seminole: Jordan Kerr, Khya Mitchell and Stuart Osborn

Shawnee: Tristin Burchett, Dominic Green, Harley Gregory and Elizabeth Thomlinson

Tecumseh: Elizabeth Fixico, Amanda Frank, Raymond Harjo and Sarah McCarley

Weatherford: Juni Ejere

Wewoka: Heather Cauley and Shelby Smith