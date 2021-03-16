Seminole State College launches President’s Cabinet

The Shawnee News-Star

In an effort to enhance communication among campus leadership, Seminole State College has launched the President’s Cabinet. The group’s first meeting took place on March 10 at the Utterback Ballroom in the Haney Center with some members attending via Zoom video conferencing software.

The President’s Cabinet will meet periodically to talk about issues affecting the College. These meetings will allow the campus leadership to share news, present ideas, pose questions and voice concerns.

The Cabinet includes more than 30 members and is composed of directors and supervisors across campus, as well as representatives from employee organizations and the Student Government Association. Included positions were reviewed by Human Resources and the Administrative Council.

Members of the President’s Cabinet are: President Lana Reynolds, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Linda Goeller, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bill Knowles, Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Courtney Jones, Director of Community Relations Kristin Dunn, Director of Information Technology Marc Hunter, Executive Assistant to the President Mechell Downey, Faculty Senate President Yasminda Choate, Professional Staff Association Chair Britney Honsinger, Classified Staff Association President Sherri Dykes, Student Government Association President Kelsey Edminsten, Business and Education Division Chair Tammy Kasterke, Language Arts and Humanities Division Chair Jessica Isaacs, Social Sciences Division Chair Dr. Steve Bolin, STEM Division Chair Jason Cook, Health Sciences Division Chair Dr. Noble Jobe, Nursing Director Crystal Bray, Medical Laboratory Technology Program Director Kelly Hankal, Physical Therapy Assistant Program Director Shakira Stafford, Advisement/Recruiting Director Carmen Hutchins, Athletic Director Mike St. John, Bookstore Director Natasha Rodgers, Comptroller Melissa Nugent, Chief of Police Shane Marshall, Director of Employee Readiness Veronica Taylor, Director of Financial Assistance Melanie Rinehart, GEAR UP Director Julie Hix, NASNTI Director Carol Parker, Student Support Services and STEM SSS Director Janna Wilson-Byrd, Talent Search Director Mary Ann Hill, Upward Bound Director Richard Thornton, Human Resources Director Holly Wilson-Byrd, Registrar Sheila Morris, Director for Physical Plant and Campus Safety Ed Lemmings and Director of Great Western Food Services Mark Hudson.