Tecumseh library cuts the ribbon on park’s new Story Walk

Being active and reading go hand in hand for visitors to Tecumseh’s Slick Humphrey Park, thanks to a new feature offered by the Tecumseh Public Library and the Pioneer Library System.

The library has worked with the City of Tecumseh to install a Story Walk, with panels running alongside the walking trails winding through the park. Walkers can move panel by panel through a book as they make their way through more than 20 stations.

The panels were installed earlier this month and library staff hosted a ribbon cutting for the project on March 12, with State Sen. Zack Taylor and State Rep. Danny Sterling attending. They presented an official proclamation from the state of Oklahoma to the library regarding the Story Walk.

The Story Walk begins at the west end of the parking lot near the splash pad, and each panel will give instructions or hold a one-page spread from a picture book.

“This is a great way to promote healthy living and literacy at the same time,” said Branch Manager Beth Lyle. “And children who stop by the library afterward to let us know they have completed the Story Walk will receive a gift.”

Plans are for library staff to change out the book monthly, and Lyle said there could even be possibilities in the future to feature not just children’s books but even pieces on regional history or other community interests.

“So return visits definitely are encouraged,” she said.

The first Story Walk was created in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and was part of a collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in that state. This is the Pioneer Library System’s second Story Walk, following a similar setup along new walking trails at Purcell City Lake in Purcell. More PLS communities, including up the road in McLoud, are working on plans to add a Story Walk as well.

The Story Walk is made possible from health literacy grant funds provided by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Readers are encouraged to scan the QR code on the final panel and take a short survey to help Story Walk funders about their experience.

Find out more about any of the services offered by the library by calling 598-5955 or visiting www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.