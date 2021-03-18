Framing starts at The Grove project near SMS

Signs of construction at The Grove Retirement Community are shooting upward as framing has finally begun for the housing addition just south of Shawnee Middle School.

The 20-acre site began construction on curbing for the drives and parking layout in August. A final plat for the community housing plan was approved in October 2018.

Applicant Chris Gray, project manager for Crafton Tull & Associates, is proposing a 150-unit multi-family unit community, to be divided into 4-6 unit facilities, according to submitted documents.

The development is expected to be single-story units in a gated neighborhood for those age 55 years and up. Amenities such as a clubhouse with workout facilities, safe room and meeting room also are expected at the site.

There are two private drives leading into the site directly south of SMS's tennis courts.

Project developers had to work through some flood plain issues during the platting process.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.