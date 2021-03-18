Business news: Shawnee-area realtor Margaret Davis honored

The Shawnee News-Star

CENTURY 21 Golden Key Realty announces that Margaret Davis, a real estate sales professional who serves the Shawnee market, has earned the CENTURION® 21 honor for being a top producing CENTURION® award winner in the global CENTURY 21 System for 21 or more years.

Highlighted was her ability to go 'above and beyond' by providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate experience.

"I value and appreciate my clients and welcome the opportunity to make a difference in their lives and in the overall community which thrives when there is a healthy real estate market," said Davis. "I'm there to be an expert guide through their real estate journey and to help my clients understand the process, interpret complex information, anticipate and solve problems and ultimately create a seamless real estate experience. Of course, they make the final decision, but I oversee their journeys."

According to Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the number 21 is very special for our brand. The CENTURION 21® award honors and celebrates members of the CENTURY 21 brand who have not only been at the top of their game for a long time but also represent the very best C21® brand ambassadors for at least 21 years.

"What you'll find is these CENTURION 21® professionals have fun with the day-to-day by maintaining a positive attitude toward every person, and each will deliver thoughtful touches that keep them top-of-mind, especially when it comes to client referrals."