Whittaker Street rehab bids under consideration

This week, Public Works Director Brad Schmidt brought three submitted bids to Shawnee city commissioners for the city's planned Whittaker Street Rehabilitation project.

Schmidt requested the item be deferred to allow time for assessment of the bids.

Schmidt said the city had estimated cost for the project around $500,000 — about $134,000 short of the lowest bid that came in. A-Tech Paving offered a bid of $634,152.05 (for option one, for HDPE) and $603,704.05 (for option two, using PVC); Wynn Construction Co. submitted a bid of $645,785 for option one, and $643,945 for option two; and — in a considerably higher bid — Nash Construction Co. offered a figure for option one at $928,348, and an option two bid at $926,028.

In the fall, Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. began engineering services for the project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

At that time Schmidt said the waterlines would be replaced, new curbs and handicap ramps will be put in, and drainage problems will be addressed.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the site needs attention and he is excited the city gets to do something in that part of town.

As the project area includes the intersection where Horace Mann Elementary sits, construction is slated to begin the day after the last day of the school year.

Construction is estimated to take 100 days.

