New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,008 new cases. That's down 42.4% from the previous week's toll of 3,486 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 45th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 379,753 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.1% from the week before. Across the country, 30 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 75 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 27% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 24.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 187,442 vaccine doses, compared to 186,770 the week before that. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 1,652,639 doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Marshall, Jefferson and Love counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 73 cases; Tulsa County, with 48 cases; and Comanche County, with 32.

In Oklahoma, 87 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 167 people were reported dead.

A total of 434,491 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,788 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 29,818,528 people have tested positive and 542,356 people have died.