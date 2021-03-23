Update: Investigation continues in Shawnee human bones case

There have been no new updates released regarding the investigation involving the human remains found last week in Shawnee.

Shawnee police confirmed human bones were found March 15 in a wooded area around Brangus Road and Independence Street.

Shawnee police, investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a state medical examiner were on that scene as part of the investigation and collection of evidence.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said a person walking in a wooded area March 15 discovered bones and called authorities, prompting the day-long closure of Brangus Road, south of Independence, as part of the investigation and collection of evidence.

Anthropologists with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be tasked with making a positive identification of the remains, which can be a time-consuming process.

Lozano said there has been no new information. Watch for updates.