News brief: Weekend Seminole County pursuit ends in Shawnee

The Shawnee News-Star

A report released Tuesday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows a pursuit that began in Seminole County early Sunday morning ended in Shawnee with a non-injury collision involving a trooper's unit.

That non-injury patrol unit collision occurred about 9:08 a.m. on Interstate 40 at mile marker 186 (Harrison Street exit) in Pottawatomie County.

The accident involved a 2015 Dodge Charger patrol car driven by Trooper Brian Iker, 49. The teletype shows the trooper was running stationary radar at mile marker 198 westbound when he observed a suspect vehicle going at a high rate of speed. When the suspect vehicle failed to yield, the report shows Trooper Iker engaged pursuit.

The "suspect vehicle passed multiple times on shoulder, made multiple attempts to swerve" into the trooper's unit, the report shows. Upon exiting at mile marker 186, the suspect vehicle attempted to swerve into the trooper's patrol car, forcing the trooper to swerve back left, with the patrol vehicle striking a traffic sign upright, which put his vehicle out of service.

Two suspects fled approximately one-fourth mile west, parked the vehicle and a foot pursuit was initiated, at which time Trooper Iker apprehended the driver, the report reads, although the passenger of unknown identity was not captured.

Cause of the collision was listed as felony pursuit; no information about the suspect or suspect vehicle was listed on the non-injury accident report involving the patrol unit.

The accident was investigated by Lt. Kyle Winrow.