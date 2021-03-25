Former tribal police officer, wife arrested in Shawnee child abuse case

A former tribal police officer and his wife remained jailed Thursday on a $500,000 bond in connection with a Shawnee child abuse investigation.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said Richard Mantooth, 37, and Kathleen Mantooth, 35, were both arrested March 18 as part of the child abuse investigation by Shawnee police. They were booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center; formal charges have not been filed.

Richard Mantooth was being held on complaints of child abuse by injury and lewd or indecent acts to a child, jail records show, while Kathleen Mantooth was jailed on a complaint of enabling child abuse by injury.

Their arrests were the result of an investigation that began Feb. 1, Lozano said, when Shawnee police received a call regarding child abuse allegations. After a thorough investigation, she said arrest warrants were obtained March 17 and both were arrested at their home in Shawnee without incident on March 18.

Absentee Shawnee Police Chief Brad Gaylord confirmed Thursday that Mantooth was an Absentee Shawnee police officer for about six years. Upon learning of the investigation, he said Mantooth was initially placed on administrative leave, but his employment ended on March 15, which was several days before his arrest.

"This particular scenario is not indicative of the high quality of officers we have — it goes against everything we stand for," Gaylord said.

Case reports from Shawnee's full investigation will be turned over to District Attorney Allan Grubb's office for review and consideration of any formal charges.

Lozano confirmed a similar allegation was investigated involving the same persons back in 2016, but prosecutors at that time declined charges.

