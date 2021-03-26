Avedis awards $80K grant to MGMoA

The Avedis Foundation has awarded an $80,000 grant to Shawnee's Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art (MGMoA) to be used toward art education.

The grant will allow MGMoA to more efficiently create purpose and place for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities to come together and learn.

Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said Avedis is honored and pleased to fund this education project to support Mabee-Gerrer museum’s important mission.

Program offerings include a wide variety of opportunities such as: virtual school and group tours, online educational videos, a juried High School art exhibition, Traveling Treasure Troves, Visual Thinking Strategies (critical thinking discussions based on an artwork) and healing arts programs.

“The museum provides high-quality opportunities to residents of all ages through various art-inspired programs and activities,” she said. “The museum staff has worked tirelessly to continue to promote the arts offering a variety of virtual platforms to allow for learning while social distancing at home or in the classroom.”

Dane Pollei, MGMoA director and chief curator, said the museum is excited to implement the educational programs the Avedis Foundation has funded at the museum.

“The museum strives to enrich lives through art and this enhances our ability to do just that in Pottawatomie County and beyond,” he said.

