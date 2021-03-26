City of Shawnee urges severe weather prep, Smart 911

The Shawnee News-Star

With spring severe weather season approaching, all residents of Shawnee are urged to sign up for the public safety service, Smart911.

Smart911 allows individuals to create a free, secure safety profile online that contains important information about their household. 9-1-1 call takers can quickly leverage this data to expedite their arrival time, increase the awareness of first responders before arriving to the scene, and ultimately save lives.

Smart911 allows individuals to create a safety profile for their household that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their safety profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call-taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.

In the event of a weather emergency, responders can be aware details that can be necessary in their response including: all residents in a household, medical needs, mobility limitations, structure details including color of the home, access points to the home, and pets.

Individuals can sign up for Smart911 immediately and for free at https://www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play.

If you would like further information about Smart911, please contact Christina Brown of the Shawnee PD 9-1-1 Center at COldham@shawneeok.org or 405-878-1710.