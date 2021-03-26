Election board offices move to new location April 20

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Election Board announced this week that its offices will move to a new location.

The election board will close at 5 p.m. Friday, April 16 and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 at its new location: 330 N. Broadway, Shawnee.

The election board’s phone number will remain the same, 405-273-8376.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Assistant Secretary Patricia Carter said response times may be temporarily affected by the move, but calls and emails will be returned as quickly as possible.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is currently located at 14101 Acme Road, Shawnee. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The election board can be reached by email at PottawatomieCounty@elections.ok.gov or phone at 405-273-8376.