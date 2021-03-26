REACT ambulance stolen from Shawnee with patient inside; 1 in custody following pursuit

A suspect was taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Friday in Seminole County after a REACT EMS ambulance — with a patient inside — was stolen in Shawnee, prompting a pursuit.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said the REACT EMS ambulance, when taken, had a patient inside.

A pursuit began and continued from Shawnee to Seminole County along Interstate 40 and ended near Okemah, Lozano confirmed, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol taking one suspect into custody.

Reports indicated the patient was being taken to the hospital in another ambulance. An investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.

