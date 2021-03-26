F7 buys site once home to Pratt's Grocery after fire forced Shawnee nonprofit to relocate

F7 Work Activity Center has purchased a new site for its operations, a site on Main Street best known for housing a Pratt's Grocery store for years.

F7 Director Carol Jones said the nonprofit bought the property near the corner of Harrison and Main from Citizen Potawatomi Nation and is in the process of renovation.

More coverage: F7 receives nearly $31K Avedis grant for equipment upgrade

“Our hope is to move in by mid-to-late summer,” she said.

F7 has been working to get back into its own place since a fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged large equipment at 301 S. Kennedy in June.

In the interim, the nonprofit has been open and working at a temporary space in town.

Others are reading: Youth donates cat tree, funds after F7 fire in Shawnee

In the community since 1963, F7 Adult Activity Center offers a two-fold purpose while serving the Shawnee area: offering purpose in the lives of its adult clients — those overcoming delayed or limited development — and providing a much-valued service to local businesses and residents. Through the center, employees are able to hold down paying jobs in a safe, monitored and relaxed setting. Much of what the clients do centers around recycling paper goods.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.