SC&CDA removes 3, adds city manager to bank accounts

The Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority (SC&CDA) board gathered for a Special Call Meeting Thursday to take care of some necessary business.

One item appears to have been quite slow in being dealt with — taking three individuals' names off the board's bank account. One of the listed names belongs to former City Manager Justin Erickson, who left his post in July 2018. Another, Karl Kozel died in May. The third was Christopher Dunlop.

SC&CDA Chairman Randy Gilbert said a discussion was held at their last meeting about where their bank accounts were at.

"Whenever we looked back through them, we felt like the proper operational mode would be for the agendas is that we remove (them) — we were going to clean up our bank accounts, basically," he said.

The board unanimously voted to remove the three from the accounts, and then — in another agenda item — voted to add current City Manager Chance Allison to the accounts. As Allison is on the board, he abstained on that vote.