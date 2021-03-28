Harvest Court winners announced during Bison football spring game

The Shawnee News-Star

OBU announced the winners of the University’s annual Harvest Court Friday night, March 26, during halftime of the Bison football spring game inside Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex on the OBU campus in Shawnee. Harvest Court, the football spring game, and numerous other events are taking place surrounding the inauguration of Dr. Heath A. Thomas as OBU’s 16th president.

Harvest Court is typically a part of the University’s fall homecoming weekend. However, due to COVID-19, homecoming was postponed last fall, leading to this year’s Harvest Court being selected during the spring semester.

The 2021 Harvest Queen was Caitlyn Swanson, graphic design major from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Other nominees for Harvest Queen included Sherine Van Der Westhuizen, professional accountancy major from Johannesburg, South Africa, and Ashlynn Philpot, communication Studies major and marketing minor from Claremore, Oklahoma.

The 2021 Harvest King was Gavin Yoesting, psychology: pre-counseling major and chemistry minor from Harrah, Oklahoma. Other nominees for Harvest King included Jackson Drakulich, history major and education minor from Shawnee, Kansas, and Jake Lipetzky, business management major from Brownstown, Michigan.

The winner of the 2021 Best All-Around Female was Julia Jolly, communication studies major from Allen, Texas. Additional nominees included Allison Dighton, family and community service major and graphic design minor from Shawnee, Kansas, and Gracelyn Basinger, health and human performance major from Broken Arrow.

The winner of the 2021 Best All-Around Male was Joel Tetmeyer, vocal music education major from Pilot Point, Texas. Additional nominees included Aidan Sims, biblical and theological studies major and philosophy minor from Perrin, Texas, and Josh Spears, biology major from Broken Arrow.

The Most Servant-Like Female for 2021 was Brooke Mitchell, sports and recreation major with an emphasis in camp administration from Plant City, Florida. Other nominees included Ashley Scrivner, management major from Coppell, Texas, and Rylea Williams, forensic chemistry major from Guaimaca, Honduras.

The Most Servant-Like Male for 2021 was Noah Graves, biblical and theological studies major and business administration minor from Ada, Oklahoma. Other nominees included Connor Gantz, biblical and theological studies major and pastoral ministry minor from Purcell, Oklahoma, and Caleb Stewart, biblical studies major and Christian ministry minor from Bethany, Oklahoma.

OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas and first lady Jill Thomas assisted with crowning the 2021 Harvest Court.

The crowning of the Harvest Queen is a longstanding OBU tradition, dating back to 1920. The first Harvest King was crowned in 1996. Later, the categories of Most Servant-Like Male and Female and Best All-Around Male and Female were added. Senior students were nominated by their peers in these six categories and the student body voted to select the winners.

For a full list of inaugural activities, visit okbu.edu/inauguration.