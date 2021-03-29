Blue Zones Project challenges residents in Move to Moon steps effort

Registration began Monday for residents planning to take part in Blue Zones Project of Pottawatomie County's Move to the Moon Steps Challenge.

Blue Zones Project Community Program Manager John Bobb-Semple said the goal is for the community to collectively rack up enough miles to reach the moon by moving naturally.

Teams of two to 10 participants can “walk, dance, roll or even mow their way” to the moon, a Facebook Post read Monday. The challenge period is April 1-30.

There are two divisions to participate: Worksite and Community.

“Teams with the most steps will each win a special award,” the post reads.

For more information, check out update on the Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County Facebook Page or email John.BobbSemple@Sharecare.com or Korie.Perez@Sharecare.com.

