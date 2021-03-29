Brandon Bell appointed as new board member for Red Cross

The Shawnee News-Star

Brandon Bell has been appointed to the American Red Cross South Central and Southeast Oklahoma Chapter. Bell is the CEO of the Shawnee Family YMCA in Shawnee, Okla.

“From serving in the military and seeing what the Red Cross did helping people who have been affected by all different types of disasters, and being able to get right in the middle of it all, even though I cannot be deployed I still wanted to do something on the local level,” said Bell.

Bell served in the army for six years, where he was deployed in Kuwait. After leaving the army, Bell knew his service towards others would not stop there.

After receiving his undergraduate degree at Southern Illinois University, Bell began volunteering at his local YMCA chapter. Through his work with the YMCA he began to understand the impact working in non-profit organizations had and knew he wanted to continue with it.

“I always advocate for the non-profits whether it be the YMCA or the Red Cross, it is always the most rewarding experience,” said Bell when asked about his career path.

Bell has now been with the YMCA for 16 years with his work spanning over three different states.

As a new board member, Bell hopes to incorporate more events between the Red Cross and the YMCA. An event that the Red Cross hosted recently in partnership with the YMCA was a virtual pillowcase program for young children to participate in.

Bell has also recently completed his graduate degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University to further his education and knowledge of non-profits. Bell is a welcomed fit for the Red Cross and the organization will be looking forward to the work he will be doing.

