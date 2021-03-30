OSBI probes suspicious death in Seminole County

News-Star staff reports

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to a request to help investigate a suspicious death in Seminole County, with more information now awaited from the medical examiner.

OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said the Seminole County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI's help with the suspicious death case on March 25.

"The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's office to determine positive ID and the manner and cause of death," she said.

While investigators have not released any other information on the ongoing investigation, a determination from the medical examiner on cause of death and the identification of a decedent can be a time-consuming process.

Watch for updates as they become available.