Changes to impact phone customers in 405 area code; 10-digit dialing starts April 24

Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Changes are coming for telephone customers in the 405 area code.

Starting April 24, all local calls within 405 will require 10-digit dialing (area code + local number).

The move to 10-digit dialing for local 405 area code calls is necessary to enable the addition of another area code for the area currently served by only 405. The additional area code (572) is needed to ensure there will be enough telephone numbers available for the area.

Here is the schedule for local-call 10 digit dialing within the 405 area code and the addition of the 572 area code:

April 24, 2021 – Mandatory 10 digit dialing begins. All local calls will require the area code + local number.

May 24, 2021 – 572 area code added to the area that had been served only by 405.

The addition of the 572 area code will not change existing 405 telephone numbers. Also, there will be no change in the local call boundaries. Local calls within the area will remain local calls, regardless of whether the number called is a 405 or 572 area code.

The area currently served by the 405 area code is the second area in Oklahoma to institute 10-digit dialing. The first was the area served by the 918 area code, which is now served by both the 918 and 539 area codes. The 539 area code was added in 2011.

All customers served by the 405 area code should prepare for the start of 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 572 area code. The 572 area code will be added as an overlay to the 405 region. An overlay is the addition of another area code (572) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (405).

The OCC ordered an area code overlay for the 405 area code on Jan. 8, 2020. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls.

Beginning April 24, all local calls made within the Oklahoma 405 area code must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the 7-digit telephone number).

Beginning May 24, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 572 area code.

The key facts for consumers to know about the upcoming 405/572 area code overlay are:

• Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

• If you seek new phone service on and after May 24, you may be assigned a phone number with the 572 area code.

• You will need to dial area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

• You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

• What is a local call now will remain a local call.

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

• You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. You can also dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511, where available.

Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

For additional information, please visit the OCC website at https://oklahoma.gov/occ/divisions/public-utility/telephone/405exhaust.html or contact your local telephone service provider.