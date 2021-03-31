Weekly report: Pott. County records 2 COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 deaths continue as Pottawatomie County recorded two deaths this week, one rural and one Shawnee victim. While the U.S. approaches the 551,000 mark for deaths, Oklahoma reports show 4,953, Pottawatomie County's total is at 86, and Shawnee has bumped up to 63.

In March the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) adjusted the level of information previously reported in its daily updates. Oklahoma residents can't see much of the information previously provided over the past year.

Cases

In the U.S., 30,393,701 cases have been recorded so far. There have been a reported 550,996 total deaths, compared to 513,091 a month ago. The OSDH website no longer offers data determining how many in the U.S. have recovered and how many cases are still active.

In the state, OSDH reports 422,360 have recovered of the 437,853 total cases, and marks the active case count at 10,540. A month ago active cases were at 12,745.

In the county, of the 8,142 total cases documented, 7,877 have reportedly recovered. Active cases number 177 — a month ago the figure was 214.

In Shawnee, there were 4,992 total cases reported, according to Wednesday's data. Reportedly, 4,829 have recovered. The OSDH reports active cases are now at 100, which is 16 fewer than last month.

Reporting weekly

After a year of daily reports, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has now switched gears to offer weekly updates to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its website. Reports are updated on Wednesdays.

“A number of changes have been made ... to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” Joli Stone, Deputy State Epidemiologist said. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all trending downward, and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting.”

OSDH reporting changes include:

Immunization data

The total vaccine doses administered figure now matches the CDC’s published total, which includes federally administered doses. For this reason, this figure will be larger than Oklahoma’s prime and boost doses combined, which only reflects the state administered doses.

The count of allocated vaccine doses to the state has been removed from the dashboard. As vaccine administration progresses, intricacies in reporting this data without extensive context mean it is not a consistently accurate figure to reference.

CDC data

Cases from the CDC COVID tracker and 7-day case average have been added to the dashboard.

Deaths from CDC/NCHS provisional death certificate data (i.e., deaths with any mention of COVID-19) have been added to the dashboard.

OSDH case investigation data

All numbers in the section will now be updated on a weekly basis, rather than daily, along with the underlying dashboards and downloadable data.

This is a similar move like was recently made with COVID-19 death reporting

A daily case number will still be included Monday - Friday in the Situation Update.

The latest version of the dashboard can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.