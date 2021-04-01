TSET awards healthy incentive grants to Town of Meeker, Maud Schools

Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET)

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Board of Directors for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) on Tuesday approved 36 incentive grants for communities and schools through the TSET Healthy Incentive Program.

Among the grant recipients are the Town of Meeker, which will receive $14,000, and Maud Public Schools, which was awarded $12,000.

TSET Healthy Incentive grants are awarded to communities and schools that have implemented key strategies to create an environment that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free.

“Learning healthy habits at a young age and living in an environment that encourages good health are key to reducing premature and preventable death in Oklahoma. That’s why it’s so important to recognize the efforts of local schools and communities,” said TSET Board Chair Michelle Stephens. “These schools and communities have taken steps to improve the health of their residents, students, teachers and staff, and those efforts will have a positive impact in our state for years to come.”

TSET Healthy Incentive grants were awarded to 10 communities. In communities, key strategies for health include encouraging tobacco-free, vape-free environments, supporting active transportation such as walking or biking, offering and promoting fruits and vegetables through community gardens and farmers markets, and making healthy foods more available and affordable.

The board also awarded grants to 26 school districts and school sites. Strategies for school districts and schools include creating and implementing wellness policies that focus on quality nutrition and increased physical activity. Schools are required to provide a tobacco-free, vape-free environment.

Grant funds are often used to leverage additional partners for projects that promote health. Incentive grant amounts vary based on community population, school enrollment size and the types of health-promoting strategies implemented. Funds for the TSET Healthy Incentive Program are limited. To learn more, visit https://tset.ok.gov/content/incentive-grants.