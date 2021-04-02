Blue Zones Project adds team member

Blue Zones Project — Pottawatomie County just added a new member to its team; Suhaila Nease will serve as organization lead.

“As a lifelong Shawnee resident, it's exciting to see what Blue Zones Project has done for my community,” she said. “I am honored to jump into this new role. I am eager to work with the team, our community partners, and the volunteers of the program to help encourage those around me to find ways to help us all live longer better."

Nease has an associate degree from Rose State College in Environmental Science and is pursuing a concurrent bachelor's and master's degree at Oklahoma State University, with a focus on conservation and natural resource management. Her career background includes sales, management, civil drafting and tribal historic preservation.

She said she enjoys the outdoors — hiking, fishing and bike riding.

