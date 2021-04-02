McLoud School Foundation awards teacher grants

McLoud School Foundation

The McLoud School Foundation presented 13 teachers at McLoud Public Schools teacher grant checks for a total of $11,312.54 on Monday, March 29.

Teachers receiving the grants at the Early Childhood Center were Doris Perry and LaRhonda Hall. McLoud Elementary School winners were Amy Meese, Zachary Phipps, Edna Boggs and Shawna Melton. McLoud Intermediate Elementary School winner was Shante Aubert. McLoud Jr. High winners were Michelle Lanham, Trey Aubert, Vickie Haley, Earl Harrison and Ashley Barbosa. A McLoud High School teacher receiving a grant was Lindsey Myers.

The McLoud School Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization and awards scholarships to graduating seniors, teacher grants, teacher recognition awards to building teachers of the year. It also helps with academic letter jackets, partners with other civic groups to provide "Solar Eclipse" glasses for every student, provides lunch for ACT testing and snacks for state testing, and provides Teacher Appreciation Week goodie bags to high school and junior high teachers and staff.

Annually, the foundation has a fundraiser golf tournament in the fall and accepts donations. The MSF is sponsoring the 2021 Aim High Scholarship Clay Shoot on Friday, May 7, at Quail Ridge Sporting Clays, 2401 S. McLoud Road, McLoud. Contact Austin Carroll at 405-226-8088 for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities. To make a donation, send it to the McLoud School Foundation, PO Box 802, McLoud, OK 74851 or donate online at www.mcloudschoolfoundation.org by clicking on the donation option.