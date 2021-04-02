NEWS

McLoud School Foundation awards teacher grants

McLoud School Foundation
McLoud Early Childhood Center Teacher Grant Winners 2021- L to R: Doris Perry, Sally Thomason, Principal, LaRhonda Hall
McLoud Elementary Teacher Grant Winners 2021-L to R: Andrew Winters, Principal , Amy Meese, Zachary Phipps, Edna Boggs
McLoud Intermediate Elementary Teacher Grant Winner 2021-L to R: Shante Aubert, Angela Drew, Principal.

The McLoud School Foundation presented 13 teachers at McLoud Public Schools teacher grant checks for a total of $11,312.54 on Monday, March 29. 

Teachers receiving the grants at the Early Childhood Center were Doris Perry and LaRhonda Hall. McLoud Elementary School winners were Amy Meese, Zachary Phipps, Edna Boggs and Shawna Melton. McLoud Intermediate Elementary School winner was Shante Aubert. McLoud Jr. High winners were Michelle Lanham, Trey Aubert, Vickie Haley, Earl Harrison and Ashley Barbosa. A McLoud High School teacher receiving a grant was Lindsey Myers.

The McLoud School Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization and awards scholarships to graduating seniors, teacher grants, teacher recognition awards to building teachers of the year. It also helps with academic letter jackets, partners with other civic groups to provide "Solar Eclipse" glasses for every student, provides lunch for ACT testing and snacks for state testing, and provides Teacher Appreciation Week goodie bags to high school and junior high teachers and staff.

Annually, the foundation has a fundraiser golf tournament in the fall and accepts donations. The MSF is sponsoring the 2021 Aim High Scholarship Clay Shoot on Friday, May 7, at Quail Ridge Sporting Clays, 2401 S. McLoud Road, McLoud. Contact Austin Carroll at 405-226-8088 for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities. To make a donation, send it to the McLoud School Foundation, PO Box 802, McLoud, OK 74851 or donate online at www.mcloudschoolfoundation.org by clicking on the donation option. 

McLoud Jr. High Teacher Grant Winners 2021- L to R: Michelle Lanham, Trey Aubert, Vickie Haley, Earl Harrison, Melanne Greenwood, Principal
McLoud Jr. High winner - Ashley Barbosa
McLoud High School Teacher Grant Winner 2021- Bryan Jennings, Principal, Lindsey Myers.
McLoud Elementary- Shawna Melton