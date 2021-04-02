Avedis doles $10K grant to Junior Achievement

The Avedis Foundation, based in Shawnee, just awarded $10,000 to Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, to use for education support.

Avedis Program Director Tracy Meeuwsen said the foundation is pleased to support Junior Achievement's mission as they partner with local educators to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Funds from the grant will be used to serve students in the Avedis service area with digital financial literacy platforms.

Junior Achievement has offered curriculum to students in Pottawatomie and surrounding counties for years.

Every JA program is developed, tested, and analyzed by a combined group of professional curriculum developers, educators, classroom volunteers and staff. Some partners of the JA program are local teachers and administrators, including Shawnee Middle and High School, Bethel High School and McLoud Middle School.

JA provides lessons on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship to K-12th grade classrooms at no cost to schools.

Already established in training volunteers for in-person lessons, when the pandemic arrived, JA converted its most popular programs to digital formats.

“This year more than ever, the need for quality digital curriculum is a smart investment as students work to fulfill graduation requirements and prepare for the future,” Meeuwsen said.

JA of Oklahoma Regional Director Jo Wise said her organization is very thankful Avedis continues to support education by funding JA curriculum in local schools.

