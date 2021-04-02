SSM Health Oklahoma assumes operations of Midwest City Hospital

SSM Health

OKLAHOMA CITY – SSM Health Oklahoma (SSM Health) has officially assumed responsibility for Midwest City hospital operations, medical group operations and ambulance service after more than a year-long collaboration with the City of Midwest City to set the future vision of health care in eastern Oklahoma County and nearby communities. Effective April 1, 2021, at 12:01 am, the hospital located at 2825 Parklawn Drive in Midwest City became SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

As a part of the transition, SSM Health entered into a long-term lease agreement with the City of Midwest City for the hospital, whereby SSM Health will collaborate with the city on future operations and services for the residents of eastern Oklahoma County and surrounding communities.

Kevin L. Lewis, MD has been named President of the hospital. Dr. Lewis joined SSM Health Oklahoma in June 2018 as Regional President of SSM Health Medical Group. He previously served as the System Chief Medical Officer of Parkridge Health System and Chief Medical Officer for CHI Memorial Health Care system in Chattanooga, Tenn. In addition to serving as President of St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest, he will continue in his senior leadership role with SSM Health Medical Group.

Fourteen providers with offices in Midwest City, Choctaw, Moore and Shawnee joined SSM Health Medical Group as a part of this transition.

“We are pleased to begin this important journey alongside the employees and providers who are dedicated to serving the residents of Midwest City and surrounding communities,” stated Joe Hodges, Regional President, SSM Health Oklahoma. “By expanding our presence in this rapidly-growing area in eastern Oklahoma County and nearby communities, we will be in an even better position to improve the health of Oklahomans and further our Mission, ‘Through our exceptional health care services, we reveal the healing presence of God.”

“We look forward to the next chapter of our collaboration with SSM Health,” stated City Manager Tim Lyon. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic throughout our discussions, SSM Health has shown their steadfast commitment to working with us for the betterment of the health of our residents. Together, we have developed many short and long-term plans for health care in our community and look forward to working with SSM Health to bring them to reality.”

A dedication and blessing event will be held in late April.