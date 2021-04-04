Over 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Oklahoma

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) issued the following statement after the state reached over two million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered:

“This is another significant milestone for all Oklahomans, and we thank those who have stepped up and done their part to protect the lives and health of our communities across the state. We couldn’t have reached this point without the help and hard work of our public health staff, volunteers, and many valuable partners, including medical providers, county health departments and our tribal health partners — and of course, all of you who have chosen to receive your vaccine."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) online tracker, which incorporates vaccination data for both state and federal doses administered, Oklahoma has administered 2,021,155 total doses.

"We’re proud to say that a COVID-19 vaccine is waiting for every adult Oklahoman who wants it, and we encourage everyone to schedule their appointment as soon as possible. The sooner people step up to get their vaccine, the faster we will be able to return to a sense of normalcy. We not only want to take our summer back, we want our fall and winter seasons back as well — a vaccine makes that possible.

You can sign up for an appointment now using the state’s vaccine portal. You can also check with one of our hundreds of pandemic providers across the state, check with your personal provider or use the federal vaccine finder to check for appointments.

Cases and hospitalizations have decreased significantly, which is great news as it means the vaccine is proving to be effective within our communities. However, we can’t let our guard down. A lot of people still don’t have the vaccine and are still at risk from COVID-19. We should continue to practice the three W’s (wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance) in public places.

We’re excited to see more Oklahomans receive their vaccine each day. If you’ve gotten your vaccine already, remember it takes about 14 days following your final dose for your body to produce an effective immune response. Please be mindful of new CDC guidelines before gathering with friends and family and be aware that these guidelines can change as more Americans receive their vaccines.”